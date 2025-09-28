Mahesh Manjrekar’s First Wife, Deepa Mehta, Passes Away: Son Satya Manjrekar Confirms Demise

New Delhi: Deepa Mehta, the first wife of renowned actor and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, has passed away. The news of her demise was confirmed by their son, actor Satya Manjrekar, who took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute.

Posting a throwback picture on his Instagram story, Satya captioned the image: "I miss you mumma." Soon after, tributes began pouring in from friends, colleagues, and well-wishers.

A Longstanding Relationship That Began in College

Deepa Mehta and Mahesh Manjrekar tied the knot in 1987 after dating since their college years. The couple had two children together, a daughter, Ashwami Manjrekar, and a son, Satya Manjrekar.

However, the couple went through a rough patch and eventually divorced in 1995. Following the separation, Ashwami and Satya remained with their father. Both children later followed in Mahesh Manjrekar’s footsteps and pursued careers in the film industry.

After parting ways with Deepa, Mahesh Manjrekar married actress Medha Manjrekar. The couple share a daughter, Saiee Manjrekar, who made her Bollywood debut alongside her father and Salman Khan in Dabangg 3.

A Quiet Warrior for Cancer Awareness

In addition to her personal life, Deepa Mehta was a devoted advocate for cancer patients. A close friend paid tribute to her advocacy work, writing:

"Dedicating today to Deepa Mehta, Chai for Cancer’s passionate advocate and my dearest friend who left this world on the 26th, leaving us all so bereft. Here she is raising her cup in her inimitable style to the well-being of cancer patients she supported in her own quiet way."

Tributes have been pouring in from family, friends, and well-wishers, remembering Deepa Mehta for her warmth, and unwavering support for cancer patients.