As she marked the end of a major phase of her treatment and looked ahead to her birthday, Medha reflected not on her illness, but on the unwavering support that helped her through it. Sharing a deeply personal note, Medha wrote, "There are journeys in life that change you forever. This has been one of them. As one phase of my treatment comes to an end and my birthday approaches, I find myself looking back. Not at the diagnosis. Not at the surgery. Not at the chemotherapy. Not at the radiation."