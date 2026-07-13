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  • /Mahesh Manjrekar's wife Medha reveals cancer battle, pens emotional post about 'journeys in life that change you forever'

Mahesh Manjrekar's wife Medha reveals cancer battle, pens emotional post about 'journeys in life that change you forever'

Veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar's wife, Medha Manjrekar, has revealed that she has been undergoing treatment for cancer, opening up about one of the most challenging phases of her life in an emotional social media post.

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 03:46 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 03:46 PM IST
Mahesh Manjrekar's wife Medha reveals cancer battle, pens emotional post about 'journeys in life that change you forever'
Image Credit: Instagram/@medhamanjrekar

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