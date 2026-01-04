Mahhi Vij–Jay Bhanushali Announce Separation After 16 Years Together: ‘There Is No Villain In This Story’

Mumbai: Popular television couple Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali have officially announced their separation after over a decade of marriage. The duo shared a joint note on their respective Instagram Stories, confirming their decision to part ways while continuing to support each other.

In the statement, Mahhi and Jay wrote, “Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life, yet we continue to have each other’s back. Peace, growth, kindness and humanity have always been our guiding values.”

The couple emphasised that their priority remains their children and assured fans that they will continue to co-parent with love and responsibility.

“For the sake of our children, Tara, Khushi and Rajveer, we commit to being the best parents, the best friends, and whatever else it takes to do what is right for them,” the note added.

Clarifying that their separation stems from a place of mutual understanding rather than conflict, Mahhi and Jay urged people not to speculate.

“Though we walk separate paths, there is no villain in this story and no negativity attached to this decision. Before any conclusions are drawn, please know that we chose peace over drama and sanity above all else,” they wrote.

Concluding the message, the two expressed their intention to remain friends and continue supporting each other. “We continue to respect one another, support one another, and remain friends, as we always have been. With mutual respect, we ask for your respect, love and kindness as we move forward.”

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali tied the knot in 2011. In 2017, they fostered two children, Rajveer and Khushi, and later welcomed their biological daughter, Tara, in 2019.

(Inputs from IANS)