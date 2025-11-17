Mahima Chaudhry Opens Up On Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis, Says 'Had No Clue About It...'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry recently opened up on battling Breast Cancer in 2022 and how she didn't know about it initially as there were no symptoms. The actress spoke on the sidelines of the Young Women Breast Cancer Conference 2025, where she was invited for a special session to share her story of strength after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022.

Mahima Chaudhry told ANI, "There were no symptoms. I didn't go in for a breast cancer screening. I just went in for a yearly check-up. I had no clue I had breast cancer. Cancer is something that you can't recognize on your own early. It can only be detected early through tests. So if you keep going in for a yearly check-up, you will be able to detect it early and seek early treatment..."

The actress also spoke about how cancer treatment in India has changed since her diagnosis. "Since my diagnosis three to four years ago, there has been a huge difference in cancer treatment in India. Many generic medicines are much cheaper now, you get better support from pharmaceutical companies, and there's much more awareness of cancer... I got a lot of motivation by hearing the stories of other people fighting strongly against cancer..." said the actress.

Back in 2022, news about Mahima Chaudhry's breast cancer diagnosis first came through an emotional video shared by veteran actor Anupam Kher on Instagram.

On the work front, Mahima was last seen in the film The Signature, which also starred Anupam Kher. The film, produced by KC Bokadia and Anupam Kher Studio, revolved around the story of Arvind (played by Kher), whose life changes when his wife collapses at the airport just before a much-awaited trip.

(With ANI inputs)