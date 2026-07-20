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Mahima Makwana on work-life balance: Structure is essential for actors

Actress Mahima Makwana has stressed the importance of maintaining a structured routine in the entertainment industry, saying it plays a crucial role in protecting mental health. She also weighed in on the ongoing debate around fixed working hours for actors.

Published: Jul 20, 2026, 01:46 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 01:46 PM IST
Mahima Makwana on work-life balance: Structure is essential for actors
Image Credit: Mahima Makwana, Instagram

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