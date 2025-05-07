Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir Condemn Operation Sindoor, Call It 'Cowardly' After India Strikes 9 Terror Sites In Pakistan

New Delhi: After India carried out its deepest strikes inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK), several Pakistani celebrities including Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir among others have strongly reacted to it.

Pakistani Celebs Condemn Operation Sindoor

Mahira Khan took to her Instagram handle and re-shared a post by Fatima Bhutto's tweet talking about the strikes. She wrote, "reposted writer Fatima Bhutto’s tweet criticising the strikes and wrote, "Seriously cowardly!!! May Allah protect our country, may better sense prevail. Ameen."

Hania Aamir also reacted to the move with a one-word Instagram story, calling it “Cowardly.”

Mawra Hocane took to X (formerly Twitter) and condemned on the attack. She wrote, "Strongly condemn India’s cowardly attack on Pakistan.. Innocent civilians have lost their lives.. May Allah protect us all.. may sense prevail.. Ya Allah ho Ya Hafizo.. #PakistanZindabad."

India Strikes At 9 Terror Camps In Pakistan

Indian Armed Forces striked where they destroyed terrorist hideouts on Wednesday night, in response to the dastardly Pahalgam attack where 26 tourists were brutally killed.

The strikes were carried out to avenge the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and to eliminate Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in planning and executing terrorist attacks in India.

The Ministry of Defence, in its statement, said, "A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed."

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution," the statement added.

Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets, four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation, sources told ANI. The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops.

(With ANI Inputs)