Mumbai: Mahira Sharma, known for her work in television and reality shows, has recently found herself at the centre of speculation regarding her personal life. The actress was rumoured to be dating Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj, but she has now addressed the buzz surrounding her relationship status.

In a candid chat with Filmy Gyan, Mahira was questioned about fans expressing heartbreak over reports linking her to Siraj. Visibly surprised, the actress laughed off the speculation, saying, “Kisi ka kuch nahi hai. I’m not dating anyone.” (There’s nothing like that. I’m not dating anyone.)

When asked how she deals with link-up rumours, Mahira explained that being a public figure means being constantly scrutinized. “Fans can connect you with anyone. We can’t stop them. Even when I work, I am linked with my co-stars. People make edits and create narratives, but I don’t give much importance to these things. If they enjoy doing it, let them, but there’s no truth to it,” she stated.

Rumours of Mahira and Siraj’s alleged relationship gained momentum last month after ETimes reported that the two were getting close but keeping their relationship under wraps. Fans speculated about their connection after Siraj liked one of Mahira’s Instagram posts, followed by both of them following each other on the platform.

However, Mahira’s mother, Sania Sharma, had already dismissed the gossip in a separate interview with Times Now, saying, “People say anything. Just because my daughter is a celebrity, should we believe every rumour that comes up? Linking her name with someone doesn’t mean it’s true.”

While Mahira has firmly denied any romantic involvement with the cricketer, fans continue to speculate. But for now, it looks like the actress is focusing on her career, unfazed by the constant media glare on her personal life.