New Delhi: In a candid revelation, Trinamool Congress MP who is known for speaking her mind, Mahua Moitra confessed to having a major crush on actor Pankaj Tripathi. In a conversation with India today's Podcast, Mahua talked about her favourite films from Bollywood.

Mahua Moitra's Huge Crush

Mahua said, "I watched the Munnabhai series, and I will watch it again. I watched Vicky Donor, and I loved it. I love Pankaj Tripathi. I watched the entire Mirzapur series. I even wrote him a note, which he never replied to, but yes, I wrote him a note. He is my crush. I think he is the coolest actor. I love the mean bad roles he does. I loved him in Mirzapur, even in Gangs of Wasseypur."

On A Coffee Date With Pankaj Tripathi

On being asked what she wrote in a note, Mahua replied, "I said I am a big fan and I would love to meet you for a coffee. But apparently, he stays in Alibaug, and he doesn't meet anyone for coffee. This happened when KI was being interviewed by an anchor, she said I am going to interview him next, Pankaj Tripathi. So I asked her to give him a note."

In fact, she even asked fellow MP-actor Ravi Kishan to facilitate a telephone conversation with Pankaj, and Mohua admits she was so shy while talking to him that she forgot about having sent him a note as well. “I was so excited, but I barely spoke,” she added.

Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in 'Metro...In Dino' by Anurag Basu, opposite Konkana Sen.

Meanwhile, Mahua Moitra and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Pinaki Misra got married in Berlin on May 30, 2025.

FAQs

Q. Who is Mahua Moitra?

Mahua Moitra is the Trinamool Congress MP who is known for her fiery speches in Parliament.

Q. Who is she married to?

Mahua Moitra and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Pinaki Misra got married in Berlin on May 30, 2025.