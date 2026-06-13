'Mai better insaan ban ke dikhaunga..' Pranit More BREAKS SILENCE on Rs 370 Biryani controversy amid legal row | WATCH

Bigg Boss 19 ex-contestant and stand-up comedian Pranit More has finally addressed the backlash amid the controversy involving Himanshu Jangra, the 22-year-old from Gurugram linked to the viral 'Rs 370 biryani' remark during his comedy show.

Pranit More issues second apology

Following widespread criticism over the “Rs 370 biryani” remark made during his stand-up show, comedian Pranit More issued a second apology on Saturday, acknowledging that his failure to object to the comment made during the performance was a “lapse in judgment.” More said he should have intervened at the moment, as the remark later sparked controversy and drew strong reactions on social media.

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The comedian, whose social media account was recently 'suspended' (as he noted), also addressed the broader fallout from the incident and appealed for understanding as he faces legal trouble. He is currently dealing with a cyber police case in which he has been accused of allegedly circulating “obscene and objectionable” content.

Pranit More in the apology video said, "Toh yeh baat mujhe actually kafi time se karni thi, but mera Instagram suspend ho gaya tha."

"Aap sbb ne mera crowdwork ka video dekha hoga, jiske liye mujhe kafi hate mil rahi hai. Aur mujhe aisa lagta hai ki yeh hate mai deserve bhi karta hu," he continued, reasoning that while he was doing crowd work with that guy, he said quite derogatory things.

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Alleging that he got carried away due to the audience’s reaction during the show, he said, "Sab log uspe has rahe the toh mai bhi carried away ho gaya aur lapse in judgement ho gaya."

Seeking a chance to move forward, More reiterated his regret over the situation and expressed hope that he would be given an opportunity to clarify his intent and continue his work without the controversy overshadowing his performances.

He also apologised, noting, “Jinko bhi iss vajah se hurt hua hai unn se mai maafi mangana chahta hu. Jo bhi legal proceedings mere against hori hai,” and, fumbling on the word “authorities,” continued, “mai coorportae bhi kar raha hu.”

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What led to the controversy?

During a show in Gurugram, Pranit More was engaging in a crowd-interaction segment when a web developer, Himanshu Jangra, shared an incident about spending Rs 370 on a plate of chicken biryani. Jangra went on to claim that when a woman asked him to drop her home, he allegedly demanded sexual favours in return for the money he had spent on the meal. More was seen laughing during the exchange, which later drew significant criticism online.

Following the backlash on social media, both More and Jangra issued apologies. However, the comedian faced comparatively harsher criticism over his reaction during the interaction.

Also Read | What led to case against comedian Pranit More? Know all accused in Rs 370 biryani, Dr Sejal Pawar & viral stand-up case

Maharashtra Cyber Files FIR

As per a report by ANI, Maharashtra Cyber has filed an FIR against stand-up comedian Pranit More and others over alleged obscene and objectionable content shared from a stand-up comedy show in Gurugram.

The case has been registered at the Nodal Cyber Police Station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Section 67 of the IT Act, 2000. Authorities claim that the content circulated on platforms like YouTube and Instagram included remarks considered offensive and inappropriate, particularly in relation to women, consent, and deceased individuals.

Officials also said the clips were widely circulated online and may have been used to drive engagement and monetisation on digital platforms. Summons have been issued to all individuals named in the case, and the investigation is ongoing.