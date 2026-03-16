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NewsEntertainmentPeople'Mai ek mard hu...': Adnaan Shaikh defends keeping wife’s face private amid criticism
ADNAAN SHAIKH

'Mai ek mard hu...': Adnaan Shaikh defends keeping wife’s face private amid criticism

Adnaan Shaikh defends his decision to keep his wife’s face private, citing his religious beliefs and saying, “Mai ek mard hu. Ek mard ko hi pata hota hai ki vo ek aurat ko kaun si nazar se dekhta hai."

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Mar 16, 2026, 08:03 PM IST|Source: ANI
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'Mai ek mard hu...': Adnaan Shaikh defends keeping wife’s face private amid criticism(Image: @adnaan_07dz/Instagram)

New Delhi: Adnaan Shaikh, the Indian social media influencer, dancer, and reality TV personality, has been making headlines recently for his strong performance on the reality show The 50. While many fans have praised his skills and presence on the show, he has also faced criticism from some viewers who have labelled him “narrow-minded” for not revealing the face of his wife, Ayesha Shaikh (formerly Riddhi Jadhav).

Addressing the Backlash

Addressing the backlash in an interview with Let's Talk with Namitaa, Shaikh explained that his decision is rooted in his religious beliefs. Talking about the perception that he is narrow-minded in regard to his wife covering her face, he said,

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"Bolne do, koi dikkat nahi hai, meri marzi, meri life. Mai mere life se jeeunga."

He further added,

"Jisko dikkat hai, jisko dikhana hai apni biwi ko, apni maa ko beheno ko, jisko dikhana hai dikhaye. Mai toh nahi dikhaunga"

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Shaikh elaborated on the religious reasoning behind his choice, stating,

"Dekho Islamic way me aise dekhenge toh dayus hote hai vo. Dayus matlab ye hota hai ki unko Jannat ki hawa bhi nhi naseed hogi jo...abhi aap aurat ho, theek hai? mai ek mard hu. Ek mard ko hi pata hota hai ki vo ek aurat ko kaun si nazar se dekhta hai. Aap nahi smjh paoge."

When the host interjected, saying, "Nahi auraton samajh leti hai," Shaikh replied,

"Nahi utna nahi, humare mein yeh bhi kaha gaya hai ki aurton ko agar malum pad jayega ki mard kaun si nazar se dekh raha hai toh vo kudh itna covered hoke niklengi jo voh soch nahi skti."

Career and Public Persona

Adnaan Shaikh is widely known for his social media presence, including short videos on TikTok (before its ban in India) and a massive following on Instagram. He first gained mainstream attention as the runner-up on MTV Ace of Space 2 and has since appeared on Bigg Boss OTT 3 and now The 50. Besides reality TV, he is celebrated for his dancing, fitness content, bike stunts, and lifestyle posts, often featuring his family and openly discussing personal topics, including his marriage and faith.

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Ahana Tiwari

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