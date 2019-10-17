close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

'Main batati hoon': Deepika Padukone to Ranveer Singh on cheeky comment

The "Piku" star replied: "Accha, Ghar aaja, Mein Batati Hoon," as she posted a broom emoji alongside it.

&#039;Main batati hoon&#039;: Deepika Padukone to Ranveer Singh on cheeky comment

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh left a cheeky comment on his wife Deepika Padukone's stunning photograph and the actress gave him a hilarious response.

Deepika took to Instagram, where she shared a ravishing close up photograph of herself and Ranveer could not help but post a comment on it.

Responding to one close-up image of Deepika, he wrote: "Aur paas".

His comment got over 15,841 likes.

The "Piku" star replied: "Accha, Ghar aaja, Mein Batati Hoon," as she posted a broom emoji alongside it.

Deepika's reply won over 6,961 hearts.

On the acting front, Deepika will next be seen in "Chhapaak", where she plays an acid attack survivor. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and is slated for release on January 10, 2020.

She will also be seen sharing screen space with her husband Ranveer in filmmaker Kabir Khan's "'83".

Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev, who lead the underdog Indian cricket team to a famous victory against the mighty West Indies in the final of the 1983 World Cup. His wife Deepika plays Kapil's wife Romi.

"'83" also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, and Chirag Patil among others. The film is co-produced by Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

 

Tags:
Deepika PadukoneRanveer Singh
Next
Story

Prateik remembers 'gorgeous lady' Smita Patil on her 64th birth anniversary

Must Watch

PT9M35S

Pakistan: Fire breaks out at Nankana Sahib Gurdwara langar hall