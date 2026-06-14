/Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 2: Imtiaz Ali-directorial shows growth, earns Rs 1.85

The film, which hit theatres worldwide on June 12, 2026, opened with expectations riding high due to its star cast, emotional storyline, and the creative reputation of Imtiaz Ali. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated Rs 1.15 crore net in India on its opening day. The Day 1 performance came from around 2,302 shows across the country, with an overall occupancy of approximately 11%, indicating a slow start despite strong anticipation.