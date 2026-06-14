/Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 2: Imtiaz Ali-directorial shows growth, earns Rs 1.85

Main Vaapas Aaunga, the latest directorial venture by Imtiaz Ali, featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari Wagh, and Vedang Raina, has completed its first two days at the Indian box office with a modest but steady performance.
The film, which hit theatres worldwide on June 12, 2026, opened with expectations riding high due to its star cast, emotional storyline, and the creative reputation of Imtiaz Ali. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated Rs 1.15 crore net in India on its opening day. The Day 1 performance came from around 2,302 shows across the country, with an overall occupancy of approximately 11%, indicating a slow start despite strong anticipation.
On Day 2, the romantic drama showed a slight upward trend in collections. The film earned Rs 1.85 crore net, supported by 2,152 shows nationwide. This growth suggests improved audience footfall compared to its opening day, although the overall numbers remain on the lower side for a film of this scale.
With the second-day performance, the total India net collection of Main Vaapas Aaunga now stands at Rs 3.00 crore. The cumulative gross collection of India has reached approximately Rs 3.60 crore so far. While the film has managed to show marginal growth, its overall box office trajectory remains dependent on weekend performance and word-of-mouth in the coming days.
The film’s narrative is set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India and follows a deeply emotional, generation-spanning love story. It explores themes of separation, longing, memory, and intergenerational trauma, highlighting how historical events continue to shape personal lives across decades. The storytelling blends romance with historical context, aiming to deliver a poignant reflection on love and loss.
Main Vaapas Aaunga is produced under the banners of Applause Entertainment and Window Seat Films, in association with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar. The film also features music by A.R. Rahman with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil, adding to its emotional and cinematic appeal.
The makers had officially announced the release earlier this year, describing it as a “charming story of love and longing,” and highlighting its ensemble cast and creative team. The film’s global theatrical release on June 12 positioned it among the more anticipated romantic dramas of the year.
However, despite strong pre-release buzz, early box office figures suggest a restrained start. The coming weekend is expected to be crucial in determining whether the film can gain stronger momentum or continue its slow-and-steady run at the ticket window.
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