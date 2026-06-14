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  • /Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 2: Imtiaz Ali-directorial shows growth, earns Rs 1.85

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 2: Imtiaz Ali-directorial shows growth, earns Rs 1.85

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office day 2: Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama directorial hit theatres on June 12, 2026, starring Diljit Dosanjh in a pivotal role.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 09:05 AM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 09:05 AM IST
Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 2: Imtiaz Ali-directorial shows growth, earns Rs 1.85
Image Credit: (Image: IMDb)

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