'Maine Shah Rukh ko ek kahani bheji hui hai,' reveals Vishal Bhardwaj as he looks forward to film collaboration with SRK

Mumbai: Over the years, acclaimed filmmaker and music composer Vishal Bhardwaj has crafted numerous romantic stories through his uniquely poetic, intense, and often dark storytelling in both films and songs. His explorations of love have consistently captivated audiences, featuring memorable collaborations with stars such as Shahid Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Tabu, and the late Irrfan Khan. Yet, he has never worked with Bollywood superstar and 'King of Romance' Shah Rukh Khan, a collaboration that fans have long been eager to see.

Notably, in a recent interview with ANI, Vishal Bhardwaj shared that he had shared a script with Shah Rukh Khan during the making of his film O Romeo, expressing his hope that the two might collaborate on a project in the future.

On being asked if Shah Rukh Khan could enter Bhardwaj's cinematic world, the 'Maqbool' filmmaker said, "I think it (collaboration) has to happen. Main saal mein Shah Rukh se kitni baari kitni stories ke liye baat karta hun. He always responds to my message and he's a lovely person. He's the greatest charmer of our country."

"Who doesn't love Shah Rukh Khan? Let me put it that way. Everyone loves him. And there has to be something so beautiful in him as a person also that makes him Shah Rukh Khan. Maine unhe iss film (O' Romeo) ke dauran bhi ek kahani bheji hui hai aur woh bhi humesha bolte hai ki yaar ek film toh honi chayie jo hum dono ko saath mein karni chayie but definitely, there has to be one film between Shah Rukh and me. Inshallah, is baar woh miracle ho jaye (I had even sent him a story during 'O' Romeo,' and he always says, 'There should be a film that we do together.')," expressed Bhardwaj as he is keenly looking forward to working with SRK.

Vishal Bhardwaj is currently busy promoting his latest release 'O' Romeo', which stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles.

The film was released during Valentine's Week.

Apart from the lead pair, 'O' Romeo', which is presented by Sajid Nadiadwala, also features Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Farida Jalal, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Aruna Irani, Hussain Dalal, Resh Lamba, and Rahul Deshpande in pivotal roles.

A day before the film's theatrical release, Bhardwaj shared an emotional note on Instagram expressing immense pride in the project.

Speaking of SRK, his much-anticipated film 'King' is slated for release later this year. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie will arrive in theatres on December 24. Abhishek Bachchan, Raghav Juyal and Suhana Khan are also a part of it.