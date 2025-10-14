Maithili Thakur Pays Tribute To Late Folk Legend Sharda Sinha Upon Arrival In Patna, Says 'Nation Will Miss Her This Chhath'

Folk and devotional singer Maithili Thakur remembered late folk singer Sharda Sinha, following her arrival in Patna on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Maithili reflected on the upcoming Chhath Puja festivities and said that the country will miss Sharda Sinha and her music. Sinha was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2018 and had also received a National Film Award for her contributions to regional cinema.

"Not just me, the entire nation will miss her. Those from Bihar living outside India will also miss her. She connected the country with the emotion of Chhath, with just her voice. We all will miss her," the singer said.

Sharda Sinha, affectionately known as the "Bihar Kokila," was a beloved figure in the Indian music world, celebrated for her deep-rooted contribution to Bhojpuri and Maithili folk music. Sinha, 72, passed away on November 5, 2024, after a prolonged battle with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer.

Her death followed a recent decline in her health, which led to her being placed on life support just days before her passing. Her demise was a loss felt deeply across India, and tributes poured in from various quarters.

Sharda Sinha was particularly noted for her iconic renditions of songs for the "Chhath Mahaparv" festival, a key cultural celebration in Bihar. Her music became synonymous with this grand festival, dedicated to worshipping the Sun God.

Beyond her regional influence, Sinha's music bridged the gap between local and national folk traditions, earning her widespread admiration.

Having begun her musical career in the 1970s, Sharda Sinha had an illustrious career that spanned decades.

Meanwhile, Maithili Thakur's arrival in Patna came amid speculations that she might contest in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. While she initially refrained from confirming the details, the possibility, the folk formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday.

Maithili is likely to contest the upcoming state assembly elections from Alinagar in Darbhanga, according to the sources.

The polling for Bihar's 243-seat Assembly is scheduled to take place on November 6 and November 11, with the counting set for November 14.