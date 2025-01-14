Makar Sankranti 2025: Kantara Star Rishab Shetty Wishes Fans On Festival!

New Delhi: Actor-director Rishab Shetty took to social media and wished his fans on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. 'Family man' extended his best wishes to everyone on this auspicious festival.

Rishab Shetty took to his social media to share a picture with his wife, Pragathi Shetty, and their two children, Ranvit and Radhya, all dressed in traditional attire. He further penned the caption:

#HappySankranti #HappyMakar Sankranti" "Happy Makar Sankranti to you and your family.

Moreover, While the announcement of Kantara: Chapter 1 has kept fans hooked, Rishab’s recent announcement of playing Lord Hanuman in Mythri’s Jai Hanuman has excited audiences.

Rishab Shetty is working on delivering a divine experience like never before with the highly anticipated Kantara Chapter 1. Additionally, he is in talks with Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowariker for a potential collaboration.