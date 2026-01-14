Makar Sankranti 2026: From ‘Manjha’ To ‘Udi Udi Jaye’, Bollywood Songs That Perfectly Capture Kite-Flying Spirit

New Delhi: Makar Sankranti isn’t just a festival, it’s a feeling. Crisp winter skies, rooftops full of laughter, colorful kites dancing in the wind, and music that captures the joy of freedom and celebration. Bollywood has beautifully bottled this spirit over the years. Here’s a curated list of iconic film songs that perfectly complement the festive energy of Makar Sankranti.

“Dheel De De Re Bhaiya” – Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

A classic that screams nostalgia. With playful lyrics and traditional folk energy, this song perfectly mirrors the chaos and excitement of families shouting instructions from rooftops. Pure old-school Sankranti magic.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“Manjha” – Kai Po Che! (2013)

Set in the heart of Ahmedabad, Manjha treats kite-flying as something far more symbolic. The song weaves together friendship, dreams, and loss, much like the fragile thread holding a kite in the air. It’s emotional, rooted, and deeply connected to the spirit of Uttarayan.

“Ambarsariya” – Fukrey (2013)

Though not a Sankranti song in the literal sense, Ambarsariya slips easily into the celebration. Its breezy, carefree vibe works well for post-lunch terrace gatherings, adding a dose of fun and youthful energy to the day.

“Rut Aa Gayi Re” – 1947 Earth (1998)

Soft, melodic, and culturally rich, this song celebrates changing seasons and new beginnings. Its understated joy aligns beautifully with the essence of Makar Sankranti—marking the transition of the sun and the promise of brighter days.

“Udi Udi Jaye” – Raees (2017)

If there’s one song that instantly brings kite-filled skies to mind, it’s this. Shot amid Gujarat’s vibrant Sankranti celebrations, Udi Udi Jaye blends romance, competition, and festivity. Shah Rukh Khan’s presence only adds to its mass appeal, making it a modern Sankranti favourite.

“Patakha Guddi” – Highway (2014)

Bold, fearless, and full of spirit, Patakha Guddi isn’t about kites, but it captures exactly what Sankranti stands for. Freedom, transformation, and the courage to rise higher. It’s the perfect reminder that the festival is as much about the soul as it is about the sky.

At its heart, Makar Sankranti is about movement, towards light, warmth, and possibility. Much like kites cutting through the winter breeze, these songs reflect moments of joy, longing, resilience, and renewal. They remind us to let go, look up, and celebrate the simple thrill of feeling free. This Sankranti, let the music play, the kites fly, and the spirit soar.