Malaika aces monochrome look in white tee, ripped pants as she hits the gym — Pics inside

New Delhi: Malaika Arora is back from her fancy holiday to New York with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and the 45-year-old has made sure to not waste a single day and headed to her gym to shed al the vacay calories. On Wednesday, the 'Chamma Chamma' actor was seen in a printed white tee with striped black jeggings and uber-cool shades.

The diva flaunted her toned abs in her stylish gym wear and, needless to say, she looked lovely and fit as always.

Take a look at her pictures below:

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

All the fitness freaks out there, we must take some gym inspiration from Malaika. Isn't it?

Malaika is one of the fittest personalities of the industry. She also runs a yoga institute, which she visits frequently. She motivated her Instafam like this:

On the personal front, Malaika is dating actor Arjun Kapoor and she recently made her relationship official on his birthday. The vacation was a special one for them as it was Arjun's birthday. During the vacation, the couple confirmed their romance via Instagram.

Malaika is credited to some very popular dance sequences of Bollywood - 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', 'Kaal Dhamaal', 'Munni Badnaam Hui', 'Anarkali Disco Chali' - to name a few.

She has a son named Arhaan with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan.