Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor headed for a vacay? See airport pics

New Delhi: B-Town stunner Malaika Arora and the dashing hunk of an actor Arjun Kapoor have never really spoken about their relationship status in public. The duo, however, has been spotted hanging out together on multiple occasions.

Recently, Malaika and Arjun, who manage to stay away from the prying eyes of shutterbugs were clicked at the airport. The two were spotted together and the paps couldn't help but go click click click!

Check out their photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Looks like the duo is headed for a vacay together!

Malla and Arjun's impending wedding is another rumour which has been floating around for quite some time now. But the actor has always maintained that whenever such a big thing happens, he will share it with everyone.

Their dating rumours sparked off when both were seated next to each other in a fashion show last year. The pictures went viral on social media, followed by their regular Bandra spotting at various parties and dos.

Also, their Milan vacay pictures sort of confirmed about them being a couple.

On the work front, Arjun is busy shooting for Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama 'Panipat'. He has changed his look for the movie and will be seen donning a moustache this time.