Malaika Arora Avoids Oops Moment In A Sexy Cobalt Blue Thigh-High Slit Dress, Looks Like A Million Bucks - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Malaika Arora has defied age like a diva. She looks stunning on each of her outings, flaunts a fab svelte figure and can rock any outfit - be it Indian or Western with equal elan. Recently, she was spotted at the launch of season 3 of Celebfie Cruise With The Stars in Mumbai where actor-comedian Sunil Grover was also present and it was hosted by Siddharth Kannan. Malla wore a sexy cobalt blue coloured thigh-high slit dress with one off-shoulder look.

MALAIKA AVOIDS OOPS MOMENT

The stunner was seen meeting the guests at the event. One of the viral videos on social media also shows her adjusting her sexy dress in a way so that she avoids any oops moment. Malaika made sure, that no uncomfortable angle in a picture was clicked - so she fixed her dress. Take a look at the viral videos of Malaika Arora from that event here:

ARJUN KAPOOR-MALAIKA ARORA BREAK-UP RUMOUR

Recently, reports of Malaika and beau Arjun Kapoor's break-up surfaced online after the latter went on a solo trip and posted a few pictures. Netizens started a debate about whether the duo had split. However, looks like it was just plain rumour. Also, Malaika was recently seen attending AP Dhillion's party alone, which further led to the break-up speculation.

Well, Mala and Arjun have been together since 2019. She was earlier married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan but they got divorced in 2016. The couple continues to stay friends and are co-parenting their son, Arhaan Khan.

Malaika runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga Centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym. She recently featured in the song 'Tera Ki Khayal' with Guru Randhawa besides making her digital debut with the Disney+ Hotstar show - 'Moving In With Malaika' - where she gave fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations.