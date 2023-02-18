topStoriesenglish2574549
MALAIKA ARORA

Malaika Arora Changes From a Sexy White Bodycon Dress to Boss Lady Pant Suit With Bralette in a Busy Working Day - Watch

Malaika Arora's New Video: The stunner is a fitness enthusiast and runs her own yoga studio named Diva Yoga.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 07:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

New Delhi: Malaika Arora had a packed working schedule on Friday, it seems. She was spotted by paps outside her vanity changing outfits pretty quickly. For a brand shoot, she wore a sexy white bodycon dress looking absolutely stunning to a cool breezy pantsuit with a bralette for another shoot. Malla is a busy lady and we got a whiff of it, checking out the costumes she changed in a day. 

Malaika's videos in different attires were shared online by paps and we must say she pulled off both looks with elan. Check out the videos here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Recently, Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora celebrated Valentine's Day together. Doting boyfriend Arjun took to social media and dropped an unseen mushy romantic picture with his lady love. In the picture, Malaika wore a printed co-ord skirt with a bralette top while Arjun is seen in a cool blue shirt and pants. Many celeb friends including Malla herself, Athiya Shetty, Shruti Haasan, Esha Gupta, Sonal Chauhan and Tahira Kashyap among others dropped their comments.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Arjun and Malaika are often seen hanging out together either in the city or jetting off to an exotic locale for a vacay. Their fans love to know more about the stars and recently Malla on her show 'Moving In with Malaika' did talk about dating a younger man. 

Malaika runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced. 

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in the horror-comedy Bhoot Police followed by Kuttey, directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj. He has some plum projects in his kitty including 'The Ladykiller' with Bhumi Pednekar.

 

