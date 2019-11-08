Malaika Arora draws attention in red boots and trendy outfit during salon visit—Pics

New Delhi: The fashionista of Bollywood who is ageing like fine wine, Malaika Arora is usually making headlines due to her offbeat fashion choices. The stunner never hesitates in experimenting when it comes to fashion and most of her 'experiments' have been successful in making million hearts skip a beat!

On her recent visit to a salon in Bandra, Mumbai, Malla chose a trendy outfit yet again. Wearing a striped shirt dress paired with animal print leather boots, she looked spectacular!

Check out her pictures here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Malaika's personal life is often under the scanner owing to her alleged relationship with the handsome Arjun Kapoor. The two have never 'officially' admitted to dating each other, but their frequent outings, love-filled posts and social media PDA speaks volumes.

Time and again, reports of the two planning to tie the knot have also surfaced.

Only recently, her statement about the 'dream wedding' added fuel to the marriage rumours.

Will the wedding bells ring soon? Time shall reveal!