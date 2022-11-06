Malaika Arora flaunts her sexy back, oozes oomph in this risque red jumpsuit, video inside

NEW DELHI: 'Chaiya Chaiya' girl Malaika Arora is the boldest, hottest and fittest diva in Bollywood. A mother to a 20-year-old son, Malaika is known for her amazing fashion sense and often raises the mercury on the internet with her ultra-glamorous appearances. The 47-year-old is the epitome of fashion and has always set the standard high with her stylish red-carpet looks. in fact, she is the reigning queen of B-Town when it comes to exuding hotness and there is no one even close to her.

Grabbing eyeballs once again with her 'Oh! So Hot' look, Malaika Arora turned up in a bold red strappy jumpsuit. The attire accentuated her curves and gave a full view of her sexy back. She kept her jewellery to a minimum and complemented the outfit with a beige handbag and sunnies. She had her hair tied in a messy bun.

Malaika Arora enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often shares her glamorous photos and fitness videos with her friends and fans.

On the personal front, she is dating Bollywood heartthrob Arjun Kapoor. They are often tagged as one of the power couples of Bollywood. Buzz is that the duo is considering taking their relationship to the next level and tying the knot anytime next year. However, there is no confirmation from either side.

The stunner runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced.

On the work front, Malaika reportedly is all set to become an author. She will soon write her debut book which is going to be all about nutrition. The favourite TV show judge will be sharing her wellness tips in the book.