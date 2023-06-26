Malaika Arora Flaunts Her Sexy Moves On 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' At Beau Arjun Kapoor's Birthday Bash - Watch

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Kapoor, who turns a year older on Monday, pulled a fun all-nighter with close friends and family members.

From girlfriend Malaika Arora to sister Anshula, a slew of celebs arrived at Arjun's residence last night to ring in his 38th birthday. Several inside pictures and videos from the bash have surfaced online and the one winning hearts is of Malaika Arora dancing on 'Chaiyya Chaiyaa in a stunning white outfit.

Dressed in a white bodycon dress with red prints, Malaika looked gorgeous at her boyfriend's party. In the viral video, Malaika can be seen dancing to her iconic song 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' at the birthday bash. She can be seen dancing like there’s no tomorrow, bringing the house down on her boyfriend’s special day.

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public. Even after all the trolling because of the 12-year age gap between them, Malaika and Arjun never fail to shower love on each other on social media.

On the professional front, Arjun was recently seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film 'Kuttey' alongside actors Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma. He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'The Ladykiller' along with Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

Malaika, on the other hand, recently featured in the song 'Tera Ki Khayal' with Guru Randhawa.