Malaika Arora flaunts her stretch marks in latest gym look picture, pap shuts troll in a welcome way!

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Malaika Arora is known for her high fitness levels. She has defied age and how! Recently, a renowned celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani posted her pictures in workout wear, flaunting her stretch marks.

Viral Bhayani's kickass caption shut trolls targetting Malaika Arora for her age. He wrote: Malaika doesn’t shy away from her stretch marks while posing in her gym wear. Stretchmarks are natural and many women get them post pregnancy. #stretchmarks #malaikaarora

Wearing a pop pink tee and a steel grey tights, Malaika wore a black mask.

Malaika is majorly into fitness and yoga. The glam diva runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced.

Malaika is dating actor Arjun Kapoor and the two look adorable together. Their social media PDA often grabs attention.