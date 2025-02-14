Malaika Arora Ignores To Continue A Conversation With Arjun Kapoor After He Makes This Statement

Mumbai: Bollywood’s former couple, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, recently shared the stage on India’s Best Dancer vs Super Dancer, leading to a moment that has everyone talking. Arjun, who appeared on the show with Bhumi Pednekar to promote Mere Husband Ki Biwi, made a cheeky remark about his past with Malaika, but her response has now grabbed all the attention.

During the episode, Malaika performed on some of her most iconic songs while the audience and judges cheered. Arjun, visibly impressed, jokingly said, “Meri bolti band ho chuki hai saalo se, aur mai abhi bhi chup rehna chahta hoon.” (I have been speechless for years, and I still prefer staying silent.) His comment made everyone laugh, including Malaika, but he soon followed it up with a more heartfelt statement, “Watching these performances reminds me of her incredible journey. She has carved a niche for herself in the industry.”

While Malaika acknowledged Arjun’s compliment with a smile, things took an interesting turn when the conversation shifted to competition. When judge Remo D’Souza teased Malaika about competing for the trophy, Arjun quickly jumped in, saying, “Is competition ko mujhse behtar kaun samajh sakta hai?” (Who can understand this competition better than me?) However, Malaika didn’t engage much and simply responded with a firm, “Nothing. Aage bado.” (Nothing. Move forward.)

This brief but impactful reply instantly went viral, with fans wondering if Malaika subtly shut down Arjun’s attempt at friendly banter.

Malaika and Arjun were once Bollywood’s most talked-about couple, dating from 2018 to 2023. However, during Singham Again promotions in 2024, when fans chanted Malaika’s name at an event, Arjun made it clear: This latest interaction between the ex-couple has reignited curiosity about their current dynamic.