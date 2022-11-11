Malaika Arora looks SMOKING HOT in nude crop top, gets papped outside Mumbai restaurant

NEW DELHI: B-Town diva Malaika Arora never fails to amaze with her stylish appearances. The Bollywood bombshell has the finest perfect toned body in the tinsle town and loves keep herself in shape. Malaika is super strict when it comes to her health and fitness routine and never misses a chance to burn calories at gym. A mother to 20-year-old son, Malaika has lately been hitting headlines for her marriage rumoures with beau Arjun Kapoor.

Amidst all speculations going around Malaika and Arjun Kapoor getting engaged, the diva was papped on Thursday evening at Bandra. And we must mentioned that she once again looked sensational and spectacular as she stepped out in a nude-coloured crop top which she teamed with distressed denim and a white blazer. She was carrying a statement gold jewellery and a brown handbag.

Speaking about her personal life, Malaika was previously married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. The duo was married for 19 years and they got divorced in 2017. Arbaaz and Malaika are parents to 20-year-old son named Arhaan. He went abroad for higher studies last year. Arbaaz is currently rumoured to be dating Italian model-actress Giorgia Andriani.

In terms of work, Malaika Arora was last seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show 'India's Best Dancer', alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

She is now all set to foray into OTT space with Disney+ Hotstar's upcoming show 'Moving In With Malaika'. According to the streaming platform, the show is set to give fans access to Malaika's past, present, and future through unfiltered conversations. Releasing from 5th December onwards this exciting series produced by Banijay Asia, will also see guest appearances from her friends and family as they spill the tea on her. The actress stated that with the show she wants to break the barrier between he and her fans.