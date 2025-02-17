Malaika Arora Looks Uncomfortable After She Walks Out From Randhir Kapoor’s Birthday Party; Video Goes Viral

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Malaika Arora was recently spotted attending Randhir Kapoor’s birthday bash, but it was her exit from the event that caught everyone’s attention. A video shared by paparazzi pages, including Galatta India, has now gone viral, showing Malaika looking visibly uncomfortable as she made her way to her car.

Dressed in a chic oversized black blazer paired with pink trousers, Malaika attempted to navigate through the crowd while being surrounded by flashing cameras. Her slightly messy hair and seemingly uneasy expressions led netizens to speculate about what might have happened inside the party. The comment section under the viral post was flooded with reactions, with some users jokingly attributing her appearance to having a bit too much to drink, while others pointed out her uncomfortable heels and hair.

One user commented, “Kuch nahi, daru jyada hogai,” while another wrote, “Messy hair and uncomfortable heels.” Some even speculated that someone had pulled her hair, leading to her dishevelled look.

Despite the online chatter, Malaika has yet to address the viral video. Whether it was just a long night of partying or something else remains unknown, but the clip has certainly stirred conversations among fans and gossip lovers alike.