Malaika Arora On Being Called 'Too Bold, Too Outspoken': 'I Wear It Like A Crown'

Malaika Arora, one of Bollywood’s most glamorous stars, has always been in the spotlight whether for her chart-topping dance numbers or as a reality show judge. Despite a long and successful career, she has often faced harsh public scrutiny. Now, the Chaiyya Chaiyya hit maker reflects on how she handles public criticism and the labels that come with fame.

Malaika Arora On Public Criticism

The actor and television personality, in a recent interview, opened up about dealing with criticism over various aspects of her personal and professional life.

Sharing her approach to handling constant scrutiny, Malaika Arora told Hindustan Times how she deals with judgments about both her personal and professional life. She said, 'It was tough because people love to tell you what you should or shouldn’t be. I was judged for my career, my clothes, my relationships you name it. But the day I stopped explaining myself was the day I felt free. My biggest takeaway? The only narrative that matters is the one you write for yourself.'

'I’ve been called too bold, too outspoken, too everything. And honestly? I wear it like a crown now. If I’m “too much” for someone, they’re probably not enough for me.' Malaika added.

Malaika Arora On Fighting Labels & Opinions

Malaika latest association with cosmetics brand HYUE as the face of its new campaign titled 'Own It.' also drew attention online, Speaking about the project The actor said, 'Whether in fashion, fitness, or just the choices I’ve made, I’ve never followed a formula. I’ve always believed that real confidence comes when you stop performing for the world and start living for yourself.'

'It (the association) felt like they were telling my story through beauty. I’ve had to fight labels, opinions, and expectations all my life. So Own It isn’t just a tagline to me – it’s my lived reality.' Malaika further added.

Malaika Arora On Self- Doubt

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Malaika Arora candidly spoke about her mechanism for dealing with public criticism and labels. Sharing her mantra, she also opened up about self-doubt and the days when she questioned herself, along with the lessons she has learned over the years. Malaika said, 'Self-doubt is human—it never really disappears. There are days when I question myself, just like anyone else. But over the years, I’ve learned to meet those moments with kindness rather than criticism. Confidence, for me, isn’t about never doubting it’s about moving forward with grace despite it.'

On the personal front, Malaika Arora's last public relationship was with actor Arjun Kapoor, which ended in 2024. The 51-year-old was previously married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, with whom she announced her separation in March 2016. The former couple shares a son, Arhaan.