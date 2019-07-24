close

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora oozez oomph in this throwback pic from Maldives

Malaika Arora re-posted a photo initially shared by celebrity make-up artist Mehak Oberoi and it features the duo soaking up the Maldivian sun on swings hanging over the ocean.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial

New Delhi: Malaika Arora has left Maldives, but her heart is still there. On Tuesday, she re-posted a photo initially shared by celebrity make-up artist Mehak Oberoi and it features the duo soaking up the Maldivian sun on swings hanging over the ocean. 

"I absolutely love being weird with you," read Mehak's caption for the post while Malaika wrote, "From one weirdo to another."

Malaika was in Maldives for a work trip and she returned to India earlier this week. She, along with her girl gang had whole lotta fun in the island country and the pictures they posted are proof. 

Malaika turns heads wherever she goes and in Maldives, she made the spotlight follow her with her lovely pictures. From 'lounging around' in a white outfit to posing in a bodycon dress, the diva enjoyed her trip to the fullest. 

Before Maldives, Malaika flew out to New York with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor for his birthday vacation and during the trip, she sort of confirmed their relationship. 

Malaika was previously married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. They are parents to 16-year-old son Arhaan.

On the work front, Malaika was last seen on the reality show 'India's Got Talent', where she was one of the celebrity judges. 

