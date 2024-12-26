Malaika Arora has finally broken her silence regarding her separation from Arjun Kapoor after years of being together. While Arjun publicly confirmed being single a few months ago, Malaika chose to remain silent on the matter until now.

In a recent conversation with ETimes, Malaika addressed the situation with grace, saying, "I am a very private person, and there are certain aspects of my life which I don’t want to elaborate on much. I will never choose a public platform to talk about my personal life. So, whatever Arjun has said is entirely his prerogative. Yes, it has been a very trying year for various reasons. I think it is time for all of us to move on from whatever transpired in the year that went by. I am ready for the New Year and a new start in my life."

While the two have seemingly moved on, Malaika has been focusing on her career and personal growth. She recently opened her restaurant, Scarlet House, which has quickly become a popular spot.

Both Malaika and Arjun seem to be embracing a fresh chapter in their lives, leaving behind the ups and downs of the past year.