New Delhi: The B-Town diva Malaika Arora has a massive fan following who love to know more about her personal and professional updates. With over 15.2 million followers on Instagram, Malla (as she is fondly called by her friends) is an avid social media user and keeps her Insta family entertained by regularly sharing scintillating photos and videos.

Malaika was recently in Turkey and she manged to keep her social media buzzing by dropping glamorous photos and videos from her vacation. And now, she has dropped a fresh photo of herself where she is seen slaying the bikini look. The actress is seen in the two-piece attire with her back towards the camera. The 48-year-old is demonstrating why she is the ideal water baby as she is seen flaunting her toned body in an animal-print swimwear.

Malaika captioned the post reading: Swim??!!!". Ace choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan reacted to her post and asked, "Where uu??"



Check out Malaika Arora's bikini photos:







The buzz is high that Malaika and actor boyfriend Arjun Kapoor have decided to take the plunge this year. Various portals carried reports of the lovebirds all set to get married in the winter months this year. However, nothing has come from any official source as yet.

Arjun Kapoor, in fact, took to his Instagram and dropped a cryptic post without directly referring to his wedding with Malaika. He wrote: "Love how everyone seems to know more about my life than I do" followed by a laughing emoji."

Malaika runs a yoga studio by the name of 'Diva Yoga centre' and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced.

