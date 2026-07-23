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Malaika Arora slams 'disgusting' treatment of stray dog in viral Khesari Lal Yadav video

Actress Malaika Arora condemned the "disgusting" mishandling of a stray dog seen in a viral clip with Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, where an assistant dragged the animal away during a paparazzi photo session.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 08:35 PM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 08:35 PM IST
Malaika Arora slams 'disgusting' treatment of stray dog in viral Khesari Lal Yadav video
Image Credit: IANS/@malaika arora/Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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