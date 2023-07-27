trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641088
Malaika Arora Switches From Bathrobe To Sexy Bling Lehenga Choli And The Transformation Is Hot - Watch

Malaika Arora's hot Video: Malaika was recently seen at the screening of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.' 

Jul 27, 2023

New Delhi: The B-Town hottie Malaika Arora is known for rocking her 40s like none. She is a true blue diva who can give any new actress a run for her money. A fitness enthusiast, fashion icon and almost every dance reality show's favourite judge, right? The stunner, who is an avid social media user, took to her Instagram recently and dropped a sexy transformation video. 

Malaika can be seen switching from her bathrobe to a bling lehenga choli look and how! She looks gorgeous in a glam avatar and fans are not complaining. She was recently seen at ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ premiere night in Mumbai along with her son Arhaan Khan. Many other stars including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar and Sara Ali Khan among others turned up for the event.

 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika is currently dating Arjun Kapoor. She was earlier married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan but they got divorced in 2016. The couple continues to stay friends and are co-parenting their son, Arhaan Khan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KALKI Fashion (@kalkifashion)

On the work front, Malaika Arora recently appeared in the music video titled Tera Ki Khayal with Guru Randhawa. She was seen in Moving In With Malaika - a show which gave fans an exclusive insight into her personal life. The series is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Malla on her show did talk about dating a younger man.

Malaika runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga Centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced. 

