Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora to ring in birthday with friends

The Bollywood diva turns 44 on Wednesday.

Malaika Arora to ring in birthday with friends

Mumbai: Actress Malaika Arora is excited to celebrate her birthday in Mumbai with her friends and family after six years.

The Bollywood diva turns 44 on Wednesday.

After six years, Malaika will be in Mumbai on her birthday. Sometimes she spent her birthday holidaying abroad with her family and friends and sometimes travelling for work.

"This is the first time in past 6-7 years that I am here in the city so I decided to bring my birthday in with my friends and family," Malaika said.

This year, Malaika decided to be in the city and celebrate her special day with her family and all her industry friends. She's hosting a birthday bash at a five star hotel on Tuesday night.

 

