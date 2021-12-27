हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora trips in high heels, gets brutally age-shamed on social media

Malaika Arora recently attended a Christmas bash hosted by her pal Karisma Kapoor at her Mumbai residence. The actress-dancer grabbed all attention as she attended the party in sultry outfit which she styled with ultra high heels.  

Malaika Arora trips in high heels, gets brutally age-shamed on social media
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Actress-dancer and TV show judge Malaika Arora is one of those celebrities from the tinsle town who has succeeded in defying age like none and hence, calling her a diva comes naturally! The stunner often sets temperature soaring on the internet with her jaw-dropping pictures and videos. 

On Monday, celeb photographer Viral Bhayani dropped a video of the stunner as she was getting out of her car. Malaika looked uber hot in a Gucci velvet shirt, mini shorts and bralette which she styled with a heavy chain, as she visited her pal Karisma Kapoor's residence for a Christmas bash on Sunday night. 

As expected, Malaika once again managed to make heads turn with her bold appearance. However, just while stepping out of the car, she suddenly tripped due to her high heels made its way to the internet. The heels were off white in colour and had a strappy pattern with 8-10-inch-high block heels.

Netizens trolled her for the same and called her 'buddhi'. Many age-shamed her in the comments. They even poked fun at her fashion choice. Check out a few comments made on Malaika's post below:

"Arhee arhe saste nashe ka asar", a comment said. "Le heels: kyu hila dala na…???", another comment read. Internet users also made fun of her look saying, "Our karo fashion" Speaking about the high-heels, another comment said, "Heels se achha stool laga lo pairo ke niche"

Malaika is undoubtely one of the most fashionable celebs from the industry. However, it looked like this time, her outfit didn't impress the social media users. 

Apart from judging dance reality show 'India’s Best Dancer season 2', Malaika often makes it to headlines for her mushy posts and photos with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Her pictures from a recent Maldives vacation with alleged boyfriend Arjun Kapoor were also highly appreciated by the fans.

