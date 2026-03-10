Malaika Arora's close dance video with Splitsvilla fame Sorab Bedi sparks dating rumours - Watch

New Delhi: The internet is abuzz with rumours of Malaika Arora's personal life. After her break-up with Arjun Kapoor, she has been linked to a 33-year-old businessman Harsh Mehta. Hvowever, netizens sparked fresh dating rumours on social media after Malla was seen with a new mystery man, who was identified as Spiltsvilla fame Sorab Bedi.

Several videos and pictures of Malaika and Sorab went viral. The cozy dance broke the internet and many speculated on them being 'together'. However, on the other side, reports also suggest that Sorab was present at Malaika's restaurant in Juhu, Mumbai to attend a party and that's how he was clicked with her.

Sorab took to his Instagram and shared pictures from the party that he had with Malaika and others and wrote, “Congratulations @malaikaaroraofficial for @sweeneybombay (sic)." Check out the pictures below…

Who is Sorab Bedi?

Actor-model Sorab Bedi came to the limelight with MTV's reality show Splitsvilla X6, where he was popularly called the 'Rajma Chawal Boy'. Later, he got roles in shows like Chand Jalne Laga and Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi.

Meet Harsh Mehta

Italy-based businessman Harsh Mehta is reportedly a diamond merchant and managing director of Sancus Management. He first caught media attention after he was seen with Malaika at the Enrique Iglesias concert in Mumbai sometime back. Unverified reports suggest that he is 33.

This was followed by their Italy pictures around Valentine's Day, followed by their airport spotting together. However, the two have not confirmed their relationship, but speculation is rife that they are dating.

Malaika Arora's past relationship

Malaika was earlier dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. However, neither Malaika nor Arjun ever opened up much about their relationship. After being together for 6-7 years, at a Diwali event in 2024, Arjun confirmed that he was single, reportedly.