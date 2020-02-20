Malaika Arora's fashion game is on point as she steps out for dinner

New Delhi: Malaika Arora never fails to impress the fashion police with her choice of outfits wherever she goes. Be it parties, events, weddings or just casual dinner plans, Malaika is always dressed to impress. Just on Wednesday night, the diva of Bollywood was spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai, where she dined with her actress friend Aditi Govitrikar.

For the outing, Malaika wore a black top teamed with white loose pants and sneakers. She tied her hair into a bun and wore a choker to complete her look. Malaika flaunted her washboard abs, giving major fitness inspiration to all women out there.

As she stepped out of the restaurant, Malaika greeted the paparazzi with a smile and posed for them. Take a look at the pictures here:

Aditi was dressed in a blue tube top and denims.

(Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Malaika is majorly into fitness and yoga. She runs a yoga studio in Mumbai. On the work front, she keeps herself busy with reality shows, where she features as a co-judge. She has some of the top dance sequences to her credits and also co-owns and a fashion label.

Malaika was previously married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan, with whom she has a son named Arhaan. She is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor.