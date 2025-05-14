New Delhi: Bollywood diva Malaika Arora recent social media post on her functional HIIT routine explains her secret behind her hot bod at 51. She shared a power-packed HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) routine with her followers, along with the caption, “Burn Fat, Build Fire.”

In the video, Malla shared that her HIIT workout routine includes 60 seconds of jumping jacks. Next, she performs glute kicks for 40 seconds. After 50 seconds of rope skipping, she wraps up her routine with 30 seconds of high knee taps.

In one of her earlier Instagram post, Malaika Arora shared 5 unique exercises to do with a Swiss ball and 5-7 kg dumbbells. This dynamic workout targets multiple muscle groups, improving overall strength and fitness.

High-intensity interval training (HIIT) is a training protocol alternating short periods of intense or explosive anaerobic exercise with brief recovery periods until the point of exhaustion. HIIT involves exercises performed in repeated quick bursts at maximum or near maximal effort with periods of rest or low activity between bouts.

Malaika is majorly into fitness and health. She runs a yoga centre named Diva Studio and often shares inspiring posts on social media about holistic living.

