'Malang' has a lot of shades to it: Kunal Kemmu

Actor Kunal Kemmu, who is prepping for his next film titled "Malang", says it has a got a lot of shades to it.

&#039;Malang&#039; has a lot of shades to it: Kunal Kemmu

New Delhi: Actor Kunal Kemmu, who is prepping for his next film titled "Malang", says it has a got a lot of shades to it.

"It's an interesting film. It's got a lot of shades to it. It has me playing a cop again, it's a very interesting part and I am looking forward to it," Kunal told IANS. 

The 35-year-old actor will be seen sharing screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor.

He says the film has a very interesting ensemble.

"I am very excited to be working with Anil Kapoor because I have always been a die hard fan of his work. I just worked with Aditya recently in 'Kalank' and it's lovely to be back but most importantly to get associated with my first director Mohit Suri again. I am very excited to be back with him," he added. 

Kunal made his debut as lead in 2005 with "Kalyug". The film was directed by Suri. 

The "Dhol" star will also be seen in the sequel of the zombie-comedy film "Go Goa Gone".

