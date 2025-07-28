Advertisement
SAIYAARA

‘Malang’ Star Elli AvrRam Congratulates Mohit Suri On Saiyaara’s Box Office Success, Says ‘Got So Emotional Watching It...’

Saiyaara, Mohit Suri’s latest romantic drama starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has won hearts with its emotional depth, soulful music, and strong performances, marking a refreshing success in Indian cinema.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 28, 2025, 03:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
‘Malang’ Star Elli AvrRam Congratulates Mohit Suri On Saiyaara’s Box Office Success, Says ‘Got So Emotional Watching It...’ (Image: Right: @elliavrram/Instagram/ Left: X)

New Delhi: Mohit Suri’s latest romantic drama, Saiyaara, featuring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has captured audiences and critics alike, quickly becoming one of the season’s most talked-about films. Praised for its emotional storytelling, soulful music, and strong performances, the film is making waves across the industry.

Elli AvrRam Applauds Director’s Vision

Actress Elli AvrRam, who previously collaborated with Mohit Suri on the 2020 action thriller Malang, shared her heartfelt congratulations on Saiyaara’s success. Reflecting on her experience working with the director, Elli said,

“It honestly makes me so, so happy to see Saiyaara doing this well! I’ve worked with Mohit sir in Malang portraying Jessi, and I’ve seen first-hand how deeply he connects with his stories and how passionately he directs. He brings out emotions in such a beautiful and intense way, that as an actor you go deep within and live your character. I feel this film is another example of that. I got so emotional watching it — the storytelling, the music, everything just hits you with the way Ahaan and Aneet have acted."

A Boost for Cinema Halls

The film’s strong box office performance has also been a welcome sign for cinema owners, who have seen some of the best footfalls in recent months for a movie without franchise or superstar backing. Elli emphasised the importance of this revival,

“The fact that Saiyaara is bringing people back to the cinema halls — I think that’s amazing! As someone who loves films, it’s so heartwarming to see the audience excited again, laughing, crying, and experiencing a film together in a theatre. That feeling is so special and irreplaceable. Hats off to the whole team!”

Elli AvrRam’s Latest Music Video

Alongside celebrating Saiyaara, Elli AvrRam is also enjoying success with her latest music video Chandaniya, starring Ashish Chanchlani. The video has received widespread appreciation from music lovers worldwide, adding another feather to Elli’s cap.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

