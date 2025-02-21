Malavika Mohanan On Why She Chose 'The Raja Saab': Strong Role, New Genre, And A Dream Co-Star

Malavika Mohanan has been making waves across Indian cinema, from Malayalam and Tamil films to Bollywood, and now, she’s stepping into Telugu cinema with The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas. Known for selecting roles that highlight her versatility, Malavika shared what drew her to this much-anticipated project.

In a recent interview with India Today, Malavika opened up about her excitement for the horror-comedy genre, something she hadn't explored before. "I love the fact that: A. It was a genre I hadn't been a part of, which I was excited about, and B. In most films, especially as the hero gets bigger, the smaller the role gets for the woman. But it wasn't the case with The Raja Saab," she revealed.

She further emphasized the importance of having a substantial role in a big-budget film. "In the film, the girl is pretty much there throughout. She has a very good role and some really cool scenes. And, it's so rare to get something like that in a film as massive as this. I loved the character, and the director Maruthi is extremely sweet."

For Malavika, working alongside Prabhas was also a dream come true. "Everything just seemed to fall into place in the right way, and I always wanted to work with Prabhas. I am the biggest Baahubali fan," she confessed.

As The Raja Saab gears up for release, Malavika continues to expand her filmography and will soon be seen sharing the screen with Mohanlal in Hridayapoorvam, promising yet another exciting performance for her fans.