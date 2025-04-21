New Delhi: Pan-India actress Malavika Mohanan has slowly made her own spot by starring in movies such as Majid Majidi's Hindi film Beyond the Clouds (2017), Malayalam thriller film The Great Father (2017), Petta (2019) and Master (2021) among others. Recently, in her interview with Hauterrfly, she admitted that focus on navels of female stars is a ‘very real’ thing in the South.

Malavika Mohanan on navel obsession

She said in the interview, "I used to be very perplexed earlier, too, because I’ve grown up in Mumbai. It was a completely new phenomenon that navels are obsessed over so much. And then you’d see pictures of actresses on social media, where they zoom into their bodies. Navel obsession is a very real thing."

Getting trolled for being skinny

She said, "When I did my first film, I was 21 at that time. I was trolled so much for being skinny. My body changed in my mid-20s. That’s when I got a little curvier. I was trolled so badly, and it was harsh! It really affected me. I got called things like skin on bones, go get some weight… these are still polite things. There were some degrading things as well. When you make a person feel bad about their body at an impressionable age, it is not a good thing, you are just bullying them."

On the work front, Malavika Mohanan will star in Prabhas-starrer 'The Raja Saab' and Karthi's Tamil film 'Sardar 2' among others.