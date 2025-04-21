Malavika Mohanan's Revelation On 'Navel Obsession Is A Real Thing' In South Films Goes Viral!
Malavika Mohanan will star in Prabhas-starrer 'The Raja Saab' and Karthi's Tamil film 'Sardar 2' among others.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Pan-India actress Malavika Mohanan has slowly made her own spot by starring in movies such as Majid Majidi's Hindi film Beyond the Clouds (2017), Malayalam thriller film The Great Father (2017), Petta (2019) and Master (2021) among others. Recently, in her interview with Hauterrfly, she admitted that focus on navels of female stars is a ‘very real’ thing in the South.
Malavika Mohanan on navel obsession
She said in the interview, "I used to be very perplexed earlier, too, because I’ve grown up in Mumbai. It was a completely new phenomenon that navels are obsessed over so much. And then you’d see pictures of actresses on social media, where they zoom into their bodies. Navel obsession is a very real thing."
Getting trolled for being skinny
She said, "When I did my first film, I was 21 at that time. I was trolled so much for being skinny. My body changed in my mid-20s. That’s when I got a little curvier. I was trolled so badly, and it was harsh! It really affected me. I got called things like skin on bones, go get some weight… these are still polite things. There were some degrading things as well. When you make a person feel bad about their body at an impressionable age, it is not a good thing, you are just bullying them."
On the work front, Malavika Mohanan will star in Prabhas-starrer 'The Raja Saab' and Karthi's Tamil film 'Sardar 2' among others.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv