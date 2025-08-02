Malayalam Actor Kalabhavan Navas Found Dead At 51 In Kochi Hotel: Report

New Delhi: Renowned Malayalam actor and mimicry artist Kalabhavan Navas passed away on Friday evening at the age of 51. He was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Chottanikkara, Ernakulam, where he had been staying while filming for an upcoming movie. Initial reports indicate that the cause of death was a suspected heart attack.

As per a report by Manorama News, Navas had been in Chottanikkara shooting for the Malayalam film Prakambanam. He had completed his scenes and was scheduled to check out of the hotel on Friday evening. A staff member, who went to confirm his departure, found him unconscious in the room. Navas was then rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The body is currently being held at SD Tata Hospital in Chottanikkara, and a post-mortem examination is scheduled for Saturday, after which the remains will be handed over to his family.

Kalabhavan Navas was a celebrated figure in Kerala’s entertainment industry, known for his work as a mimicry artist, comedian, and character actor.

He made his silver screen debut in the 1995 film Chaithanyam and went on to play supporting and comedic roles in numerous Malayalam films, including audience favourites like Mattupetti Machan, Junior Mandrake, and Amma Ammayi Amma. His performances often brought humour and depth to otherwise minor roles, making him a familiar and beloved presence on screen.

Beyond films, Navas was active in the television industry and frequently appeared in comedy shows and stage performances across Kerala and the Gulf countries.

Artistry ran in Navas’s family. His father, the late Aboobacker, was a well-respected actor and theatre artist in the Malayalam cultural sphere. His wife, Rehana, is also an actor, and his brother, Kalabhavan Niyas, is known for his work in mimicry and cinema.

The Malayalam film fraternity and fans across the world mourn the untimely loss.