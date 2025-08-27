Malayalam Actor Rajesh Keshav On Life Support After Collapsing At Kochi Event
Rajesh Keshav, also known as RK, is a popular Malayalam actor, television host, and writer from Kerala.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Malayalam actor and television anchor Rajesh Keshav, 47, collapsed on stage during a live event in Kochi on Sunday, August 24.
He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he underwent an angioplasty. At present, he is on ventilator support.
Filmmaker Prathap Jayalakshmi shared an update on his health condition in a Facebook post.
(This is a developing story.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement