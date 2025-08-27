Malayalam Actor Rajesh Keshav On Life Support After Collapsing At Kochi Event

New Delhi: Malayalam actor and television anchor Rajesh Keshav, 47, collapsed on stage during a live event in Kochi on Sunday, August 24.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he underwent an angioplasty. At present, he is on ventilator support.

Filmmaker Prathap Jayalakshmi shared an update on his health condition in a Facebook post.

(This is a developing story.)