RAJESH KESHAV

Malayalam Actor Rajesh Keshav On Life Support After Collapsing At Kochi Event

Rajesh Keshav, also known as RK, is a popular Malayalam actor, television host, and writer from Kerala.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 27, 2025, 03:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Malayalam Actor Rajesh Keshav On Life Support After Collapsing At Kochi Event(Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: Malayalam actor and television anchor Rajesh Keshav, 47, collapsed on stage during a live event in Kochi on Sunday, August 24.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he underwent an angioplasty. At present, he is on ventilator support.

Filmmaker Prathap Jayalakshmi shared an update on his health condition in a Facebook post.

(This is a developing story.)

