Malayalam actor Santhosh K Nayar dies in a road accident, wife injured: Report

On Tuesday morning, May 5, Malayalam actor Santhosh K Nayar died in a tragic road accident in Kerala. He was travelling with his wife, Rajalakshmi, when their SUV reportedly collided with a parcel truck on the MC Road near Puthussery in Adoor. The accident took place around 6:30 am, and the car in which the actor was travelling is said to have lost control before crashing into the truck. After the accident, Santhosh was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries.

His wife, Rajalakshmi, was also in the car at the time of the accident and sustained serious injuries. She is currently undergoing treatment. The truck driver was also injured in the incident, as per Manorama.

The sudden demise of the actor has left the Malayalam film and television industry in shock. Santhosh had worked extensively in films and serials over the years and was a familiar face among Malayalam audiences. Malayalam film and television industry is in shock after the sudden demise of the actor. Santhosh K Nayar was known for his impactful screen presence and had carved a niche for himself in Malayalam cinema.

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He was famous for his memorable villainous roles and made his acting debut in 1982 with Ithu Aarti Katha. Santhosh featured in more than 100 films over the course of his career. His performances were often intense and layered, and had earned him recognition among audiences.

Santosh and superstar Mohanlal were contemporaries at MG College and had an interesting connection. Santosh pursued a BSc in Mathematics while Mohanlal studied Commerce. In several interviews, Santosh had fondly recalled their college days.

Santosh’s final on-screen appearance was in Mohiniyattam (2026), directed by Krishnadas Murali. His sudden demise marks a significant loss for the Malayalam film industry.

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