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SIDDHARTH VENUGOPAL

Malayalam actor Siddharth Venugopal passes away at 41 after long illness, leaves industry heartbroken

Malayalam television actor Siddharth Venugopal passed away at the age of 41.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 18, 2026, 12:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Malayalam actor Siddharth Venugopal passes away at 41 after long illness, leaves industry heartbroken(Source: Facebook)

New Delhi: Malayalam TV actor Siddharth Venugopal has passed away at the age of 41 after a prolonged illness. His demise has sent shockwaves across the industry.

Actor Seema G Nair shared the news of Siddharth’s passing on Facebook. She wrote, “All hopes have faded… popular serial actor Siddharth Venugopal has journeyed to a painless world… for the past two years, I fought for you. Even when my mind and body were exhausted, I kept running to bring your life back… today, God decided that you shouldn’t suffer anymore… I can’t bear it, Siddharth, I am breaking down.”

 
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A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Several actors from the Malayalam television industry poured in condolences and remembered the late actor. Kishore Sathya wrote, “Another artist has been lost too soon. Siddharth Venugopal was a familiar face to audiences through television serials. He had been battling cancer for some time. Our beloved Seema G Nair had been taking care of his health. The film industry has always stood by many people, including the late Sharanya, for their medical needs. I pray for Siddharth’s soul to rest in peace, and bow my head in gratitude to Seema G Nair’s kind heart.”

More about Siddharth

Siddharth is survived by his mother and younger brother. He hailed from Chalakudy in Kerala and developed a passion for acting during his college days.

He began his career in showbiz as a presenter before transitioning into acting, appearing in popular serials like Kasthooriman and Bhagyajathakam.

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