Malayalam actor Siddharth Venugopal passes away at 41 after long illness, leaves industry heartbroken

New Delhi: Malayalam TV actor Siddharth Venugopal has passed away at the age of 41 after a prolonged illness. His demise has sent shockwaves across the industry.

Actor Seema G Nair shared the news of Siddharth’s passing on Facebook. She wrote, “All hopes have faded… popular serial actor Siddharth Venugopal has journeyed to a painless world… for the past two years, I fought for you. Even when my mind and body were exhausted, I kept running to bring your life back… today, God decided that you shouldn’t suffer anymore… I can’t bear it, Siddharth, I am breaking down.”

Several actors from the Malayalam television industry poured in condolences and remembered the late actor. Kishore Sathya wrote, “Another artist has been lost too soon. Siddharth Venugopal was a familiar face to audiences through television serials. He had been battling cancer for some time. Our beloved Seema G Nair had been taking care of his health. The film industry has always stood by many people, including the late Sharanya, for their medical needs. I pray for Siddharth’s soul to rest in peace, and bow my head in gratitude to Seema G Nair’s kind heart.”

More about Siddharth

Siddharth is survived by his mother and younger brother. He hailed from Chalakudy in Kerala and developed a passion for acting during his college days.

He began his career in showbiz as a presenter before transitioning into acting, appearing in popular serials like Kasthooriman and Bhagyajathakam.