Malayalam Actor Vishnu Prasad Passes Away At 49 Due To Liver-Related Ailments

New Delhi: Noted Malayalam film and television actor Vishnu Prasad has passed away at 49, due to complications arising from liver disease. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital, where he had been admitted for several days.

The news of his untimely demise was confirmed by actor Kishore Sathya through a heartfelt social media post. Mourning the loss, Sathya wrote:

“Dear all,

A very sad news... Vishnu Prasad has passed away. Was under treatment for fever for some time. Condolences...

Praying that the family may have the strength to face his untimely demise…”

Vishnu Prasad was widely known for his powerful portrayals of villainous characters in both films and television serials. He began his film career with the Tamil movie Kaasi, directed by Vinayan, and later appeared in several popular Malayalam films including Kai Ethum Doorath, Runway, Maampazhakkaalam, Lion, and Ben Johnson, among others.

During his treatment, ATMA provided emergency financial support to his family, and efforts were underway to raise further assistance needed for his medical expenses. He is survived by his two daughters, Abhirami and Ananika.

The actor’s funeral is set to be held on May 3.