Malayalam Actress Accuses Youth Politician Of Sending Objectionable Messages, Says 'He Invited Me To A 5-Star Hotel'

New Delhi: Popular Malayalam actress Rini Ann George has levelled serious allegations against a prominent Kerala youth leader and people's representative of a well-known political party. On Wednesday, the actress alleged that he sent her offensive messages and invited her to a five-star hotel, reportedly.

Rini has not revealed the name of the party or the politician involved. India Today quoted the actress as saying, "I want to ask which woman these politicians, who were unable to protect the women in their family, will protect?”

She added further, “I decided to speak as I saw recently on social media that many women have faced similar issues. None of these women are speaking a word about it. So I thought of speaking for all.”

One of the top news agencies quoted the actress as stating that she came to know about the politician through social media. She revealed that the politician's inappropriate behaviour began three years back when she first received objectionable messages from him.

She even alleged that despite her complaint, the said politician was promoted in the party.

'He Sent Offensive Messages...'

Manorama quoted her as saying, "I have not suffered any assault; I only received these messages. But through my friends, I learned that several other women faced harassment, and I am speaking up for them. He once told me, 'let's book a room in a five-star hotel, you should come.' I reacted strongly. Afterwards, there was no trouble for a while. But then it was repeated. Many people had come forward with similar complaints," Rini said. She added that she had informed the party leadership about this young leader, but they soft-pedalled it, saying that they would resolve it. "Don’t worry, they

told me."

About filing police complaint, the Malayalam actress said, “If I file a complaint, I will put myself in danger. That will be the only result. I urge women in the country to elect public representatives wisely."