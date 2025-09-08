Malayalam Actress Navya Nair Fined Rs 1.14 Lakh At Melbourne Airport For Carrying Jasmine Flowers: Report

New Delhi: Malayalam actress Navya Nair was fined AUD 1,980 (approximately Rs 1.14 lakh) at Melbourne International Airport after officials discovered she was carrying a jasmine flower garland, commonly known as a gajra. The incident occurred during her recent trip to Australia, where she was attending Onam festivities hosted by the Malayali Association of Victoria.

Jasmine Gajra from Kochi Triggers Border Security Alert

According to Hindustan Times, Navya Nair shared the details of the incident while speaking at a public event. She explained that the jasmine flowers were a parting gift from her father before she left Kochi. He had divided the garland into two portions, one for her to wear during her layover in Singapore, and the other to keep in her handbag for the rest of the journey to Australia.

Nair recalled placing a 15 cm string of jasmine flowers in her carry-on bag. However, upon her arrival at Melbourne Airport, the floral item was flagged during a routine customs inspection, leading to the fine.

Social Media Caption

Navya initially took to Instagram to share the incident, posting a now-edited caption that read: “The drama just before paying the fine!!!."

"Ignorance Is No Excuse": Nair Accepts Mistake

Speaking publicly about the incident, Nair admitted the error, stating that she was unaware of the regulations but accepted responsibility. “Ignorance is no excuse,” she said.

The officials reportedly informed her that she had 28 days to settle the fine, as per Australia’s biosecurity compliance policies.

Australia’s Strict Rules on Plant and Flower Imports

The Australian Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) enforces some of the world’s most stringent biosecurity laws. According to official guidelines:

Fresh cut flowers are permitted in limited quantities (up to six small boxes or bouquets) only for personal use.

All plant material must be declared on the incoming passenger card.