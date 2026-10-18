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Malayalam Director Belraj Kalarickal passes away at 27 days after 'Kaapi Squad' release

Malayalam filmmaker Belraj Kalarickal, director of the web series Kaapi Squad, passed away at the age of 27 after being found dead in a Kochi hotel room, leaving the film fraternity in shock just weeks after his marriage.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 01:52 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 01:52 PM IST
Malayalam Director Belraj Kalarickal passes away at 27 days after 'Kaapi Squad' release
Image Credit: Instagram

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Zee Media Bureau

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