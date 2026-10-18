Malayalam Director Belraj Kalarickal passes away at 27 days after 'Kaapi Squad' release

Malayalam filmmaker Belraj Kalarickal, who recently made his directorial debut with the web series Kaapi Squad, passed away on Saturday at the age of 27. Reports indicate that he was found dead in a hotel room in Kochi. While an official confirmation regarding the cause of death is awaited, preliminary reports suggest he may have suffered a heart attack.
His sudden passing has sent shockwaves through the Malayalam entertainment industry, coming just days after his debut project began streaming.
Filmmaker and actor Rahul Riji Nair expressed deep grief over the loss of his close collaborator and friend. Penning an emotional note on social media, he shared, "With a heavy heart and immense sorrow, we share the tragic news of the passing of our dear brother and guiding light, Belraj Kalarickal, the Director of Kaapi Squad."
Highlighting Belraj's crucial role as a founding member of First Print Studios, Nair added, "Belraj wasn't just a visionary filmmaker and the powerhouse of our creative team, he was one of our own. His dedication to filmmaking and his boundless passion shaped not only our work, but who we are. Without him, First Print Studios will always remain incomplete."
Streaming platform JioHotstar, where Kaapi Squad is currently available, also posted a tribute on its official social media channel. The platform noted, "Some goodbyes come far too soon. Rest in peace, Belraj Kalarickal. You brought Kappi Squad to life. We wish we had more stories to share with you. Gone too soon. Forever remembered."
Before stepping into the director's chair with Kaapi Squad, Belraj Kalarickal built a solid foundation as an assistant director on several prominent Malayalam feature films, including Nizhal, Madhuram, and Dakini. He also worked closely alongside Rahul Riji Nair on projects such as Keedam and Kho Kho.
As a co-founder of First Print Studios, Belraj was actively associated with critically acclaimed productions, including the award-winning feature Ottamuri Velicham and the popular streaming series Kerala Crime Files.
The tragic news comes shortly after a major milestone in Belraj's personal life. The filmmaker had married his longtime partner, Athira Bindu Sabu, on September 11, 2026, following a six-year relationship.
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